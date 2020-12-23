Coroner identifies SC city employee killed in random stabbing attack

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The coroner has identified a City of Florence employee who was killed Monday in a random assault.

The victim was identified by Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken as Penny Phillips, 49, of Johnsonville. She died at a hospital Monday night due to multiple sharp force injuries.

Jawan Kavorie Crittenden (Courtesy: Florence County Detention Center)

Around 10:09 a.m. Monday, Florence police responded to the area of 801 Clement St. and the Northwest Park Community Center to calls of an assault with a knife, according to police.

Police took Jawan Kavorie Crittenden, 18, into custody in the 700 block of Habitat Lane around 5 p.m. Monday, police said. Crittenden has been charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime.

Crittenden was denied bond on the murder charge Tuesday and given a $100,000 bond on the weapon charge.