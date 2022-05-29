NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The coroner’s office has identified a man who drowned Saturday morning in North Myrtle Beach.

Kyle Brown, 19, of Ashburn, Virginia, died at a hospital after he was pulled from the ocean near 6th Avenue North, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. His cause of death was asphyxia due to drowning.

City officials say crews with North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, the Police Department, and Beach Patrol were sent to the beach access at 6th Avenue North around 7:40 a.m.