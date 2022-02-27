WARRENTON, Va. (AP/WNCN) – Authorities say a Virginia couple is dead after their car was hit by a vehicle driven by an on-duty sheriff’s deputy.

Virginia State Police said in a news release Sunday that the crash happened about 10:20 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Marsh Road and Granite Street in Fauquier County.

A Toyota Camry driven by 65-year-old Brian Dangerfield of Bealeton was hit by the deputy’s vehicle while crossing the northbound lanes of Marsh Road.

The news release said the Toyota “pulled into the path” of the deputy’s Dodge Charger.

Dangerfield died at the scene. His 65-year-old wife, Mary, died at Mary Washington Hospital. Both were wearing seatbelts.

Deputy Brock Smith, 25, was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered serious injuries.

Smith, of Amissville, was taken to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment. His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according to the news release.

Photos from the scene by the Fauquier Times showed the Toyota was overturned and the deputy’s cruiser had major front-end damage.

Authorities did not say whether Smith was responding to a call or whether lights or sirens on his vehicle were activated at the time of the crash.