Couple nabbed after man kicks puppy into Myrtle Beach pool

Dillon Lark (left) and Kelsey White (right) in Myrtle Beach Police photos via WBTW.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A man is facing animal cruelty charges after kicking a puppy into a hotel pool Saturday, according to a police report.

Witnesses at the Hilton Enclave on Ocean Blvd. told police that Dillon Lark, 23, and Kelsey White, 20, entered the hotel’s pool area with a puppy. That’s when Lark kicked the dog into the pool, where it struggled because it could not swim, police said.

The report also said that if other people had not been in the pool, the dog would have drowned.

After police were notified of the incident, they arrested Lark for animal cruelty and public intoxication. He admitted to kicking the dog and that he was intoxicated, police said.

White was in possession of an open beer and was charged with drinking in public.

After the arrest, the dog was found in a parking lot across the street with Lark’s brother. The report states the dog displayed signs of discomfort when touched on her abdomen.

Lark’s brother informed police the 15-week-old puppy was suffering from a cracked rib after a similar occurrence a few days prior.

The dog was seized by police and is now being taken care of at a local humane society.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now