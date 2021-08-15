COVID-19 vaccine or negative test required for Florida Georgia Line and Jonas Brothers shows in Virginia Beach

FILE – Brian Kelley, left, and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line perform “Meant to Be” at the 52nd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on Nov. 14, 2018. Hubbard is the second artist so far that will miss a scheduled performance at the CMA Awards on Wednesday due to COVID-19. He posted a note on his Instagram page on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, saying he was asymptomatic and quarantining on his bus outside his home. It comes days after another artist, Lee Brice, also revealed he had tested positive and would not perform on the show. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Those planning on seeing a late fall show at Virginia Beach’s amphitheater must also be vaccinated against COVID-19 or prove they aren’t infected to enter.

On Friday, venue operator Live Nation said that beginning Oct. 4 all artists, fans and employees coming to their fully owned and operated venues and festivals must show proof of being vaccinated or a negative test according to a spokesperson for Live Nation.

“Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows, and as of October 4th we will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring this for artists, fans and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the US,” Michael Rapino, president and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment said in a statement.

This stance comes the day after the entertainment company’s chief competitor — AEG Present — made a similar announcement.

In Hampton Roads, only two concerts are scheduled at Live Nations Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach after the new policy is set to go into effect.

Florida Georgia Line is set to take the stage Oct. 7, with the Jonas Brothers following two days later on Oct. 9.

Earlier this month, Live Nation said it would leave the decision up to artists on whether to require COVID-19 vaccines for shows. At that time, Live Nation had already set the requirement for employees to be vaccinated.

Live Nation has also developed “best practices” for artists to request these policies at venues they don’t own.