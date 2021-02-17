Crews battle 4-story fire in grain dryer in Virginia

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Crews are responding to an industrial fire at Perdue Grain Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said the call came in at 1:04 p.m. in the 500 block of Barnes Road in the South Norfolk area of Chesapeake, Virginia. The fire is located in a four-story grain dryer containing soybeans.

Crews evacuated all employees and the area. No injuries have been reported as of 3:20 p.m.

Officials said crews are expected to be on the scene for several hours.

There is no information on the cause of the fire at this time.

This is a breaking news story. This post will be updated as more information becomes available.