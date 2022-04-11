MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Demolition of the Sea Nymph Motel began Monday.

The Sea Nymph Motel had been on the corner of 6th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard for more than 40 years.

The Sea Nymph Motel, and four others, are being destroyed by the city because of asbestos.

The granddaughter of the original owners of the Sea Nymph Motel, Vicky Hucks, was at the demolition. She grew up in and around the Sea Nymph Motel.

“I’m anxious to see it become a much cleaner, nicer area,” Hucks said. “I like that they’re beautifying the area. I like that they are trying to make it more family-friendly, I think that’s great. I just would like it to be more than just an empty parking lot.”

There is no set schedule for when all four motels will be demolished.

The Fountainbleu Inn is the next property scheduled for demolition.