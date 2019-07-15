Crews in Virginia Beach find body believed to be missing teacher

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Search and rescue crews found a body in the ocean near False Cape Sunday afternoon that officials believe is a teacher who went missing in the water earlier this week.

Virginia Beach officials say they found the body around 2:15 p.m.

Joel Rubin, CEO of Rubin Communications Group, tells 10 On Your Side that Rabbi Alexander Haber from B’Nai Israel Synagogue in Norfolk positively identified the body found as Rabbi Bauman.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine a positive identification.

The search to find the 35-year-old man began Tuesday afternoon. Coast Guard officials confirmed the ended their search efforts around 11:25 a.m. Wednesday.

Rubin told media outlets Bauman teaches 7th and 8th-grade boys, as well as 3rd-grade Judaic studies at Toras Chaim.

Virginia Beach police spokesperson Linda Kuehn says police received the call for a possible drowning at 12:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Kuehn said there was a group of students and a teacher on the beach. The teacher noticed one of the students, a 13-year-old, was in trouble, so he went in the water to help. The student was able to get out, but the teacher did not.

A private search team from Maryland were the ones who spotted his body on the water today around 1:30 p.m. With the help of the Virginia Beach Marine Rescue and police, the body was recovered shortly after.

Rabbi Reuvan Bauman stormed into the waters of the Atlantic Tuesday afternoon, but he never made it out.

For nearly a week this beach community by the Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge searched high and low.

Volunteers with Chaverim of Rockland came from New York to help with the search this week.

“As soon as we heard about this we didn’t even think twice, he called me up, we got to go out to a search, I got into my car and literally drove down,” said Moshe Herzog.

He said they put in all their resources to find Rabbi Bauman.

“We started searching in the water on the shore of the water, in the water with boats, with choppers with planes, with everything we have,” added Herzog.

At least 50 men and women helped them search every day. “It’s hard to say but the feelings between us and the way we do things is when anybody is in any need of anything, we’re there to help them,” he said.

For them, Sunday’s outcome is bitter sweet.

“It’s very sad, the story is very sad, but I’m over excited that this unknown part that was lingering until now, this unknown situation, got dissolved and now we know what the situation is, we have the body, the family can start crying on it and knowing what’s the next step,” said Herzog.

