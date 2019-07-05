Crews respond to possible drowning at Myrtle Beach resort

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Crews are responding to a possible drowning at a Myrtle Beach resort.
Crews are on scene at the Breakers Resort, located on North Ocean Boulevard, for a possible drowning, according to Lt. Jonathan Evans, with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.
This is a developing story.
- Clean up continues after storm slams Raleigh neighborhood nearly a week ago
- 7 dead, 3 injured in chain-reaction I-85 crash in Georgia, police say
- Lumberton man drowns in private pond, deputies say
- Billionaire’s daughter and sorority sisters among 7 killed in Bahamas copter crash
- Man critical after being pulled from NC surf
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now