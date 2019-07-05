Crews respond to possible drowning at Myrtle Beach resort

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Crews are responding to a possible drowning at a Myrtle Beach resort.

Crews are on scene at the Breakers Resort, located on North Ocean Boulevard, for a possible drowning, according to Lt. Jonathan Evans, with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.

This is a developing story.

