MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 200-acre wildfire that led to some evacuations in Marion County was “mostly contained” late Saturday night, according to Marion County Emergency Management.

The fire in the Brittons Neck community in the Gresham area began on Saturday and prompted authorities to close Gresham Road overnight.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission used bulldozers to establish fire breaks to help contain the fire, and those who were evacuated were able to return to their homes Saturday night, emergency management officials said.

The Marion Rural Fire Department said it had units from four different stations — 10, 20, 30 and 80 — working to contain the blaze.

There have been no reports of any injuries.