Crews working to recover man who fell into SC grain bin; coroner’s office on scene

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) – Crews are working to recover a man who fell into a grain bin in Lake City.

The incident happened shortly after 9 a.m. Monday at Southeastern Grain Company.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office, South Lynches Fire Department, and Olanta Fire Rescue responded to the area of Scurry Road between Lake City and Olanta, according to Chief Deputy Glen Kirby, with the FCSO.

This is now a recovery mission, according to Fire and Rescue Services Coordinator for Florence County Sam Brockington, Jr.

The Florence County Coroner’s Office is on the scene, according to Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

