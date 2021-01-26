GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A tip of $2,021 came at just the right time for workers at the Eggs Up Grill in Greenville.

Serving breakfast and lunch is their specialty, but one customer turned the tables on the servers by serving them a big tip last week.

The ‘Just Be Nice Challenge’ that started in 2020 to help restaurant workers when COVID-19 hit made an appearance on Friday in Greenville.

A frequent customer at the Eggs Up Grill in McAllister Square left a tip of $2,021 on Friday.

For Willis Smalls, who cooks at the restaurant, it was a surprise that filled him with a lot of gratitude.

“It was nice enough for him to do that and whoever it is I thank them,” Smalls said.

For nearly three years, Eggs Up Grill has occupied a space in McAllister Square. The restaurant rents from the Greenville Tech Foundation.

Through the foundation, a portion of their rent goes to help students with tuition and books, so the surprise tip for this staff goes full circle.

“It feels amazing you know, the girls that work up here and the serving staff they are amazing people that work very, very hard, like extremely hard and to see them get something like this, words can’t describe it,” Eggs Up Grill Owner Adam Bair said.

The customer left the $2,021 in cash an envelope, with a note that said, $400 goes to four specific dining room servers and the rest is to be split between the rest of the staff.

“Like I said, it was a blessing. It was nice of someone to do that. It’s definitely nice to know that someone in this world now a times can be this generous as that,” Smalls said.

The owner says the unexpected gift did a lot to lift the spirits of his staff.

The donor was a frequent customer, however since the big gift, the owner hasn’t seen the man, but wants him to know they are all very grateful.

“It’s been very very stressful for them, ya know, just the fact that he cared enough. I don’t know what I would say to him, I would hug him. It’s amazing, it is, it truly is,” Bair said.

The manager tells us that COVID impacted his wait staff, but says this tip came right on time as one of his servers used it for unexpected hospital bills.