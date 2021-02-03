Customers at Tennessee restaurant tackle robber after owner stabbed multiple times

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been arrested after the owner of a Mexican restaurant in Tennessee was stabbed multiple times during a robbery at the business Tuesday night.

A warrant states the robber, identified as Keenan Cook, walked into La Hacienda on Bell Road in Donelson near Stewarts Ferry Pike around 7 p.m. and ordered a taco. When the owner’s wife opened the register, witnesses reported Cook went behind the counter, pulled out a knife, and grabbed cash from the register.

(Courtesy: Roger Fregoso)

Police said the owner’s wife believed Cook had a gun, so she “began tussling with the suspect” over the weapon and was cut on the hand. After that, a customer reportedly threw a chair at the robber.

Keenan Cook (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

During the chaos, police said the owner confronted Cook, who then stabbed him multiple times in the torso and arm. A “large group of patrons” in the restaurant tackled Cook, holding him down until police arrived, according to investigators.

The owner of La Hacienda was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries, while his wife was taken to TriStar Summit Medical Center, police revealed.

Cook was booked into the Metro jail Wednesday morning on a charge of especially aggravated robbery. His bond was set at $150,000.

The 34-year-old was previously arrested in Oct. 2017 for robbing an Exxon market on Murfreesboro Pike, during which he jumped the counter and punched a clerk in the face, a Delta Express market on East Thompson Lane, and a Circle K market on Nolensville Pike. Cook pleaded guilty in June 2019 and was placed on supervised probation.

He was also charged with robbing the Twice Daily market in Oct. 2017 and pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of misdemeanor theft.