Dad arrested in death of his 3-month-old son in Virginia

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A father in Danville has been charged with homicide and child abuse following the death of his three-month-old son.

Danville Police say the investigation start on August 9 after the parents drove the infant to the hospital because the child was unresponsive. The staff at Sovah Health in Danville then notified the police.

The boy was transferred to Duke University Medical Center in North Carolina where he later died on August 12.

Following a thorough investigation in collaboration with the Medical Examiner’s Office and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, Danville Police arrested Antoine Juwan Jefferson, 22, of Danville, without incident on Friday for the felony homicide and felony child abuse of his son.

Anyone with information should call (434) 793-0000 or use our crime tips app CARE at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

