Dad charged after 5 children left in hot car at SC Walmart

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A man has been charged after five children were left in a hot car in the parking lot of the Florence Walmart.

According to the Florence Police Department, officers were called to Walmart at 230 Beltline Drive on Monday after a report about children left in a car in the parking lot.

Officers found five children under the age of 10 alone in a vehicle, police said.

James Anthony Williams was arrested in connection to the incident. Williams is a family member of the children.

Florence police say Williams was charged with five counts of unlawful conduct towards a child. He was also wanted for an outstanding warrant for Second-Degree Domestic Violence.

Williams was taken to the Florence County Detention Center where he was later released on a $2,000 bond.

The children were released into the custody of a different family member.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now