Dad indicted in death of infant daughter, Tenn. police say

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greeneville police officials said the father of a 5-week-old girl has been indicted in her death that happened earlier this year.

Lavelle Jamal Scott, the father of Sophia Flora Fields, was indicted by a Greene County Grand Jury on May 1.

Police said on February 2, they responded to a home in the 1600 block of Highway 70 Bypass where Sophia Flora Fields was found unresponsive.

Officials said Fields was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to a release from Greeneville Police, “Today, May 1, 2020, the Greene County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Scott with Aggravated Child Neglect (1 count), Aggravated Child Abuse (1 count), and First-Degree Felony Murder (2 counts). Scott was served on these charges in the Greene County Jail, where he was already being held for Violation of Probation.”

Authorities said Scott is being held on a $750,000 bond.

No further details were immediately available.

More headlines from CBS17.com: