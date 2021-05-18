Dad who was former football standout is murdered while helping a friend, family says

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A young father and former high school football standout was gunned down over the weekend in Richmond’s East End.

The vicitm’s family is mourning the sudden loss of their loved one, but want the community to know how kind his heart was. Scott Johnson II, affectionately known as Scottie, was murdered doing what he loved– helping and uplifting others.

The 26-year-old’s parents, Scott and Melody, tell WRIC he was in the wrong place at the wrong time as they recall the day their son was killed.

Saturday was a normal day for the Johnson family. Scott Johnson, Scottie’s father, says he and his son did some yard work and the family ate brunch outside on the back deck.

Comparing his family to the Huxtables, Johnson says they have a close-knit family and are always together; even planning to get together that night for dinner and margaritas on the back deck.

However, Scottie’s parents had no idea that brunch on Saturday would be the last time they saw their son alive.

“He was such a gentle soul with so much compassion,” said Johnson. “He loved everyone. His compassion and willingness to lift others, unfortunately, led him to be at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Richmond Police were called to the 2200 block of Williamsburg Road around 10:30 p.m. for a shooting and located a man outside suffering from gun shot wounds.

Johnson and his wife, Melody, have been married for more than 30 years and clutched hands during the interview for support as they explain what happened Saturday night.

They say Scottie was visiting a friend that he hadn’t seen in a while at an apartment building on Williamsburg Road. The Johnson’s added their son was trying to help the man he was visiting and be a positive influence in his life.

Melody Johnson, Scottie’s mother, says her son stepped outside and out of nowhere gunfire erupted. Her son was shot multiple times, dying outside.

On Tuesday, WRIC went to Williamsburg Road and saw an apartment door riddled with bullet holes.

Both of Scottie’s parents believe he was not the intended target. WRIC asked each parent what the last few days has been like.

“It’s been hell,” Johnson said. “Just terrible. I don’t think I’ve ever smelled so many shirts and things just to be connected to him, even just sitting in his car.”

Melody says this loss is unbearable, sharing with WRIC that her first child was a baby girl who only lived one week. She says she and her husband were blessed with two boys after, but Scottie was her first baby she brought home from the hospital.

“I’m broken-hearted,” cried Melody Johnson. “He was a mama’s boy. He called me every day and told me everything,” Melody said.

Scottie was a football standout at Highland Springs, playing all four years of high school. He was also a devoted brother, son and a new father. Scottie’s son, Scottie Johnson III, is only 12-months-old. We’re told Scottie’s son was his world and he loved being a father.

Scottie’s parents are devasted knowing their grandson won’t grow up knowing his father, but instead will have to hold onto the memories through photographs.

“We will do everything we can for him and to let him know how much his dad loved him,” said Melody Johnson. “We need prayers, we need support, and we need answers.”

The Johnson family says they have full faith that police will make an arrest in the case. Scottie’s parents are in the process of setting up a special college fund for their grandson.

Richmond Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call or call CrimeStoppers.