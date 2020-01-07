Daughter and dad died of ‘buckshot’ wounds in hunting accident, coroner says

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Coroner, Richard Harvey, has provided more details on the deaths of a father and daughter who died in a hunting accident.

Kim and Lauren Drawdy, a father and daughter were out hunting on New Year’s Day.

The incident took place at around 2:30 p.m. off Barracada Road in Walterboro, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said.

According to SCDNR, “Four hunters were attempting to move deer, also known as driving deer, near Barracada Road in Walterboro when two hunters were shot after being mistaken for a deer.”

Harvey said that both victims died from “buckshot wounds to the torso.”

He ruled the death accidental.

A buckshot is described by several hunting websites as the largest type of “shot” used in shotgun shells. As indicated in the name, it was created for hunting medium to large game animals such as deer.

The shot bursts in the air, releasing multiple projectiles. The coroner said it was likely one shot that hit both of the victims.

LATEST HEADLINES

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now