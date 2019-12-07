Daughter dead, mother injured after ex-husband stabs both in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – One woman has died from her injuries and another woman has been hospitalized after being stabbed in St. Petersburg, Florida.

According to St. Pete police, they were called to 22nd Avenue North and 53rd Street around noon where a man reportedly stabbed two women.

Police say they later confirmed the two women were 34-year-old Marqueita Maynard and 60-year-old Willie Maynard-Jones, who were daughter and mother.

According to police, 52-year-old Stanley Jones attacked both women with a knife and left the scene on a bicycle. He was caught and arrested as he tried leaving.

Marqueita died outside of the home due to her injuries and Willie was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Jones, who is Willie’s ex-husband, was wanted for aggravated stalking at the time of the stabbing.

Stanley Jones

Neighbors who live in the area said they are in shock by the incident.

“I was like ‘oh my lord, what is going on,'” said Diane Campbell. “I am just shocked. You never know what you are living among, you don’t. Very sad that someone would do this. It’s very personal.”

“I hear a bunch of yelling. Saw a couple neighbors talking and I asked them what happened,” said Larry Harvey. “They told me and I’m like ‘in this neighborhood?’ That’s just not this neighborhood. It kind of freaked me out.”

Because of the investigation, 22nd Ave. North remained closed for some time between 52nd St. and 55th St.

Jones has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, burglary, arson, violation of injunction, tampering with physical evidence and outstanding probable cause for aggravated stalking.

The investigation is ongoing and there could be changes to the charges Jones is facing.

