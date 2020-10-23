VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach day care provider was arrested Thursday and charged with felony homicide more than a year after an infant died in her care, police say.

Shylan Csatlos, 39, of Virginia Beach, is also charged with felony child abuse in the case. Police say the incident that led to the child’s death happened just before noon on Sept. 17, 2019, in the 1900 block of Perrel Street, off Independence Blvd.

Officers were told the infant had stopped breathing. Police and EMS performed lifesaving efforts, but the child later died at the hospital.

Police say they learned the home the child was found at was being operated as an in-home child care facility, and Csatlos was the day care provider.

No other details in the case have been released, but police said Csatlos’ arrest came after an investigation.

She’s being held inside the Virginia Beach City Jail.

