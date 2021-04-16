Day of Remembrance: Friday marks 14 years since deadly Virginia Tech mass shooting

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Friday marks 14 years since a student opened fire on the Virginia Tech campus, killing 32 people and wounding 17 others before turning the gun on himself on April 16, 2007.

“It’s important to remember those lives that were taken,” said university spokesperson Mark Owczarski, “the goals, hopes, and aspirations they held until they were taken from them.”

Every year since that tragic day, the Virginia Tech community pays tribute to the victims with a Day of Remembrance on April 16.

The university offers several ways to remember those who lost their lives, but for the second year in a row, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way those victims will be honored.

For example, there will be no public events on campus in order to prevent any potential spread of the coronavirus.

Typically, there are candlelight vigils at midnight and 11:59 p.m. on the anniversary of the shooting. However, people are allowed to visit the April 16 Memorial — where a candle will burn for 24 hours — in a socially-distanced manner.

In addition, the 3.2 mile Run in Remembrance will take place in a virtual manner from Friday, April 16 through Sunday, April 18 in order to allow members of the Hokie community to honor those 32 victims while still remaining socially distant.

Owczarski says the way the community has come together over the last 14 years has allowed people to push forward.

“Fourteen years ago, we came together at the very darkest moment that one could ever imagine to hear the words of Nikki Giovanni that ‘we will prevail,'” he said. “That is a hard thing to hear at that moment because it just seemed impossible, but she planted a seed. I think that many have begun to realize over time and each of us does that in his or her own way.”

A university-wide moment of silence is scheduled for 9:43 a.m. on Friday. That will also be the time President Timothy Sands and his wife Laura Sands plan to lay a wreath at the memorial.

Per an order of @GovernorVA, Virginia flags are to be lowered to half staff across the state Friday from dawn until dusk to mark the passing of 14 years since the shooting massacre at Virginia Tech. — Va Capitol Police (@VaCapitolPolice) April 15, 2021

Gov. Ralph Northam has also ordered that the Virginia flag be lowered to half-staff at sunrise on Friday on all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth to honor and respect the memory of the victims of the shooting, their families, and the Virginia Tech community. The flag will continue to fly at half-staff until sunset.

For the first time, the school has launched a digital exhibit for a way people can honor the 32 victims.

The main item highlighted in the exhibit is a metal piece created by artist Eric Schuttler, with the phrase “We are better than we think, and not quite what we want to be” inscribed on it.

Other items up for display are a heart-shaped pillow, large square stones with Chinese characteristics inscribed with the words “Love” and “Tranquility,” and a condolence book with letters written by children.

Owczarski says the exhibit is another way to keep the memories of the 32 victims alive.

“Together we find ways to recover, to be resilient, and to move forward,” he said.

The mass shooting at Virginia Tech is the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history.