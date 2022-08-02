UPDATE: The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Andrew Johnson (33) of Saint Stephen.
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened along US 52 late last week.
SCHP said a 2014 Honda motorcycle was traveling east on US 52 near Teepsie Lane when the crash happened around 12:26 a.m. on July 28.
The crash was discovered on July 31, troopers said.
According to Trooper Nick Pye, the motorcycle ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree.
The driver was found dead at the scene from injuries they received in the crash.
The name of the deceased will be released by the coroner’s office.