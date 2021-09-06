Deer hunter dies after accidental fall in South Carolina

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A deer hunter died over the weekend after an accidental fall in South Carolina.

The Abbeville County Coroner’s Office responded to a death on hunting property off Hwy. 72 near Circle B Drive in Abbeville County, South Carolina on Saturday at about 1 p.m.

First responders from Abbeville EMS, Abbeville Search and Rescue, and Abbeville County Fire Department aided in locating the hunter in the woods, according to the coroner’s office.

The victim was identified as 70-year-old Robert Morgan.

Foul play is not suspected, the coroner said. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.