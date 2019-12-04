MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people are in custody after they reportedly pepper-sprayed a pizza delivery driver Tuesday night in Tennessee.
Mt. Juliet police responded around 9:15 p.m. to a robbery on Silverstone Lane off West Division Street.
When officers arrived, they learned two men had called in a pizza order to the location, but when the delivery driver arrived, they pepper-sprayed the driver and ran off with the pizza.
According to police, K-9 Majlo tracked the suspects to a home about a mile away from the robbery, where they were arrested.
Police identified the two suspects as Kenneth Lines, 18, and John Douglas Smith, 20. They were booked into the Wilson County jail on aggravated robbery charges.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Ohio burglary suspect responds to police Facebook post; police respond back
- Delivery driver pepper-sprayed, pizza stolen during Tennessee robbery
- George Zimmerman sues Trayvon Martin’s parents for $100M
- Disney reveals new Star Wars ride: Rise of the Resistance
- Fayetteville woman charged after leaving 3 young children in running car
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now