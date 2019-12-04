Delivery driver pepper-sprayed, pizza stolen during Tennessee robbery

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people are in custody after they reportedly pepper-sprayed a pizza delivery driver Tuesday night in Tennessee.

Mt. Juliet police responded around 9:15 p.m. to a robbery on Silverstone Lane off West Division Street.

When officers arrived, they learned two men had called in a pizza order to the location, but when the delivery driver arrived, they pepper-sprayed the driver and ran off with the pizza.

According to police, K-9 Majlo tracked the suspects to a home about a mile away from the robbery, where they were arrested.

Police identified the two suspects as Kenneth Lines, 18, and John Douglas Smith, 20. They were booked into the Wilson County jail on aggravated robbery charges.

