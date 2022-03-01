COCOA, Fla. (WNCN) – A man who drove from Louisiana to Florida to meet a child actually met an undercover agent, leading to his arrest, officials said Monday.

Pierre Christophe mugshot
Pierre Christophe. (Courtesy of the Brevard County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office)

The investigation began in January when 54-year-old Pierre Christophe and the undercover agent “engaged in an online conversation about incest.”

The suspect told the agent he “always wanted to be involved in an incestuous relationship involving a child” and then shared details about what he wanted to do, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Christophe later made arrangements to meet with the undercover agent “for the purpose of having sexual relations with a minor child.”

He drove from his home to Brevard County, where he was then arrested at the meeting point, the sheriff’s office said.

Christophe was charged with use of a computer to facilitate unlawful travel to meet a minor and use of a computer to solicit a parent/guardian.

He was booked into jail on a $100,000 bond.

“I’m not exactly sure what kind of sick demented person would want to have sex with a child but I am sure that we will lock your butt behind bars if you try to do it in Brevard County,” Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in the post.