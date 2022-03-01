COCOA, Fla. (WNCN) – A man who drove from Louisiana to Florida to meet a child actually met an undercover agent, leading to his arrest, officials said Monday.

Pierre Christophe. (Courtesy of the Brevard County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office)

The investigation began in January when 54-year-old Pierre Christophe and the undercover agent “engaged in an online conversation about incest.”

The suspect told the agent he “always wanted to be involved in an incestuous relationship involving a child” and then shared details about what he wanted to do, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Christophe later made arrangements to meet with the undercover agent “for the purpose of having sexual relations with a minor child.”

He drove from his home to Brevard County, where he was then arrested at the meeting point, the sheriff’s office said.

Christophe was charged with use of a computer to facilitate unlawful travel to meet a minor and use of a computer to solicit a parent/guardian.

He was booked into jail on a $100,000 bond.

“I’m not exactly sure what kind of sick demented person would want to have sex with a child but I am sure that we will lock your butt behind bars if you try to do it in Brevard County,” Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in the post.