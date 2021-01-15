GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies arrested five people after a drug investigation in Georgetown County, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

County Narcotics and Vice Agents, Criminal Investigators, and Uniform Patrol searched a home on North Fraser Street Wednesday, deputies said.

Charles Alexander Brooks and Justin Britt were taken into custody at the home.

Cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin were seized at the home along with a pistol that was reported stolen in the City of Georgetown, according to deputies.

Sharon Elaine Terry, Lavenna Maria Jordan, and Curtis Edward Lawrimore were also arrested and charged as a result of the investigation, deputies said.

Brooks was charged with trafficking cocaine (third), trafficking heroin (third), trafficking methamphetamine (third), possession with intent to distribute schedule III controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute schedule III controlled substances near school, and possession of marijuana (second).

Britt was charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking heroin, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during a violent crime, possession of a pistol by a convicted felon, and possession of a stolen pistol.

Terry was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, driving under suspension, operating uninsured, and unlawful use of license plate.

Jordan was charged with driving under suspension fourth for DUI, unlawful transport of liquor, and disorderly conduct.

Lawrimore was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are likely, deputies said.