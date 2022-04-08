GREENWOOD, S.C. (WNCN/AP) — The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday night arrested the suspect accused of robbing a Wells Fargo in Greenwood earlier that day, deputies said.

The suspect was arrested after he was recognized a short time later at a strip club in South Carolina’s Upstate region, authorities said.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, the bank robbery happened shortly before 10 a.m. at the Wells Fargo bank across from the Greenwood Mall.

Police said the suspect, who it later identified as 50-year-old Charles Michael Edenfield, entered the bank and handed a note to the teller demanding money.

Charles Michael Edenfield in a photo from Greenwood police

Edenfield was given an undisclosed amount of cash before he left.

Police said Edenfield had active arrest warrants for bank robbery.

Investigators searched for the suspect at the Royal Inn Motel on Augusta Road in southern Greenville County Wednesday afternoon.

Greenwood police said the suspect was no longer at the motel when officers arrived but there was evidence he was there earlier.

Wednesday night, the suspect decided to visit a strip club in Greenville, where someone recognized him, Greenwood Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said, The Index-Journal reported.

WHNS reported the suspect was at Lust Gentleman’s Club on Transit Drive when the arrest happened.

Edenfield will be brought to Greenwood to face two drug charges and an armed robbery charge, officials said.

The Associated Press and WSPA-TV contributed to this report