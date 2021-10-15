Deputies charge school bus driver with DUI, child endangerment after parent’s complaint in Virginia

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Bedford County Public Schools bus driver on charges of driving while under the influence and child endangerment.

Deputies say they received a call from a concerned parent regarding her child’s bus driver on Thursday, Oct. 7.

The parent said that the driver was acting suspicious during the morning elementary school bus route, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office, the Department of Social Services, and Bedford County Public Schools looked into the complaint against 39-year-old Kimberly Ricketts of Campbell County.

After the investigation, authorities say Ricketts is facing three counts of felony child endangerment and one count of driving while under the influence

She is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail on a $3,000 secured bond.