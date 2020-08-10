Deputies: Estranged husband shot, killed after trying to break into home of family supporting ex-wife

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An investigation is underway in Pasco County after a man tried breaking into the home of the family supporting his ex-wife.

Deputies say the sheriff’s office received a call around 12:30 p.m. that 55-year-old Ronald Fleet, the estranged husband to the victim’s family member, went to the victim’s home and began kicking in the door.

Sheriff Chris Nocco said detectives believe Fleet was upset that the victim and his family were supporting his estranged wife during their divorce.

While Fleet was kicking in the door, the victim grabbed a gun to defend himself and his family, deputies say. Fleet was also armed with a handgun.

Mugshot from prior domestic battery arrest in 2011 – Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

At some point, deputies say Fleet makes it into the home and the victim started shooting. Fleet also fired a round at the victim.

Fleet went back outside of the home and the victim stopped shooting, according to Nocco. However, Fleet then charged right back into the home and while he did this, the victim began shooting again, hitting and killing Fleet.

“Every loss of life is tragic but at the same time, for these family members, when their lives are on the line, when that door was being kicked in, they utilized their second amendment rights and they are safe because of it,” Nocco said.

Fleet has had a prior arrest for domestic battery in 2011.

