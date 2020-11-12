Deputies: Naked man found in pond outside South Carolina elementary school

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – A South Carolina elementary school was temporarily placed on lockout Wednesday after a school resource officer discovered a naked man swimming in a nearby pond.

According to an incident report from the Charleston County Sherriff’s Office, a school resource officer was patrolling the kindergarten playground at Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary when they heard strange sounds coming from the pond.

“The pond is normally filled with Canadian geese, who make a lot of noise; however, today I observed a naked man swimming in the pond,” the SRO stated in the report.

Deputies said school was in session at the time and placed on a temporarily “lockout” while authorities assisted.

The report states the man climbed out of the pond and collapsed face down as if he was exhausted.

Charleston County EMS responded and transported the man to Roper St. Francis Hospital for evaluation. After being released from the hospital, he was transported to the Charleston County Detention Center where he was charged with disturbing schools and placed on trespass notice from the school.