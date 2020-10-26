Deputies: SC man charged with murder after card game turned physical

EFFINGHAM, S.C. (WBTW) – South Carolina deputies charged a man with murder after they say a card game turned physical.

On Saturday, Jimmy McGregor Johnson, 48, was charged with murder. Deputies said he shot another person following a card game.

The game, which was being held on O’Hara Drive in Florence, South Carolina, turned into a verbal altercation before shots were fired, killing Lee William Woodberry, Jr., 34 of Hemingway, according to authorities.

Johnson is further alleged to have fled the scene following the shooting, according to deputies.

Johnson is being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.