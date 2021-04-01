Deputies seek person of interest in shooting that killed SC dad

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are looking for a person of interest in a deadly Timmonsville shooting that happened in March 2020.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office wants to interview Semori Seven McKnight, 25, of Florence, in connection with the murder of Shawn “Whip” Gibson on March 25, 2020, on Byrd Street in Timmonsville.

Investigators believe McKnight may have valuable information regarding the investigation. McKnight is 5 feet 9 inches tall and approximately 145 pounds, according to deputies. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Last summer, Jay Gibson, Shawn Gibson’s father, pleaded for someone to come forward in the case.

“Shawn was a great dad, a great son…he loved life,” Gibson says.

Jay Gibson says he hasn’t been able to sleep since his son was killed.

“I’ve got two more kids. I love them to death, they are my rock, my grandbabies are my rock but my only blood son is gone,” Gibson said.

Gibson also says that his son had to have been with someone on the night that he was killed because he would not have been on Byrd Street by himself.

Anyone with information is asked to call Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigators at 843-665-2121 ext. 302 or by using the free “Submit-a-Tip” app for iPhone and Android. Tips can be left anonymously.