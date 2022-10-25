YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The details are one thing, but seeing them in person puts them into perspective.

On Monday, the York County Sheriff’s Office showed the results of a year-long investigation into a drug operation in Clover that netted enough fentanyl to potentially kill millions of people.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, two milligrams are enough to kill a person. Deputies said they discovered over 30,000 grams of the opioid last week, which, doing the math, would kill around 15,000,000 people.

Six people, Javaris Johnson, 35; Quonzy Hope, 34; Thomas Perry, 29; Timario Gayton, 30; India Dixon, 36; and Jajuana Johnson, 32, are all facing multiple charges.

(Courtesy: York County Sheriff’s Office)

In addition to the fentanyl, deputies said they discovered methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, mushrooms, and other drugs at two addresses.

Deputies noted that they issued a search warrant last week on Golden Pond Drive and another on Sherwood Circle.

According to a York County Sheriff’s Office press release, both locations netted a massive amount of drugs, including fentanyl.

(Courtesy: York County Sheriff’s Office)

Among those in attendance at Monday’s announcement about the drug operation busts, many mothers lost their children to fentanyl.

Patty Roberts, who lost her son Adam in July of last year, had questions of her own surrounding the investigation. She said her son, who was bipolar, was seeking an alternative way to get medication in July of 2021 when he was able to get a Xanax that was unknowingly laced with fentanyl.

“He took it, and he died,” she said.

Roberts said that what happened to her son may be, by definition, an overdose, but that she considers it a drug-induced homicide.

“An overdose implies that you know you’re taking it,” said Roberts. “If a pill you took was laced with poison (and you didn’t know it), you didn’t ask for that.”

Roberts also questioned how long the operation had been going on.

“Is this the group that manufactured this pill to give it to him? That’s a thought that I don’t know if I will ever have the answer to,” said Roberts.

Deputies said that no deaths had been tied to the drugs manufactured in the Clover operations but made a point of addressing some of the questions Roberts had.

“The goal isn’t to take off the people who are selling on the street level,” said 16th Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett. “When you have a whole organization, you want to take it out, root and branch, and that takes time. You can take the people selling off the street, but you’re just solving the problem today.”