Deputies seize more than 90 pounds of marijuana during drug bust at South Carolina home

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) – Lexington County deputies have arrested a 26-year-old man after investigators found more than 90 pounds of marijuana in his home.

Officials with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Javier Ayala has been charged with trafficking marijuana and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Investigators received a tip about drug activity taking place at Ayala’s home on the 200 block of Crestridge Drive. Deputies made contact with Ayala and smelled marijuana when they spoke with him.

Investigators also found four guns and more than $26,000 in cash at the home.

Ayala was transported to the Lexington County Detention Center following his arrest.

