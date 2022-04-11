GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are telling the public to stop having sex in a Greenville County, South Carolina, park.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous complaints over the years regarding people meeting up for sex in the parking lot, in the woods and out in the open at Pelham Falls Park, located on E. Phillips Road, in Greer, South Carolina.

The sheriff’s office said they have conducted extra patrols, canvassed the area and conducted several undercover operations throughout the years.

While they have made some arrests, the problem has continued, deputies said. As a result, innocent bystanders, including children, have witnessed this activity.

Pelham Mill Park (Source: 7NEWS)

