Deputy, 2 other victims shot by shoplifter at Virginia Walmart, officials say

Around the South

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STERLING, Va. (AP) – Authorities say a suspected shoplifter shot a sheriff’s deputy and two others at a northern Virginia shopping center.

The shooting occurred Saturday at the Dulles Crossing Plaza in Sterling, Virginia.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect was initially confronted by two Walmart loss prevention officers who believed he was stealing.

The suspect began to struggle with responding deputies, pulled out a gun and discharged multiple rounds, striking one deputy and the two store employees.

All three victims were transported to a hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the suspect fled in a stolen vehicle but was later taken into custody.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Click here to see what’s trending on CBS17.com >

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories