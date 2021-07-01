Deputy, 2 Spartanburg Water employees shot near Cleveland Park in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The coroner’s office is responding to the scene of a standoff and shooting near Cleveland Park in Spartanburg Thursday afternoon which left at least 3 people hurt, including 2 Spartanburg Water employees and a Spartanburg County deputy.

Officers initially responded to a shooting scene near South Cleveland Park Drive and Amelia Street around 3:00pm.

Major Art Littlejohn with the Spartanburg Police Department said officers were responding for two people who had been shot and they believed there was another victim in the house. Littlejohn said shots were fired at officers from inside the home.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said one deputy was struck by gunfire in the arm and two other deputies returned fire.

Major Littlejohn grabbed the deputy who had been shot and drove him to the hospital, the sheriff said.

Sheriff Wright said the deputy is expected to be OK.

Spartanburg Water System officials said two employees were shot while making sewer line repairs. Spartanburg Water said their employees are in good condition.

Officers and SWAT surrounded the home and were attempting to negotiate with the shooter. The standoff lasted for more than two hours.

Sheriff Wright said the situation at the house was over as of 5:30 p.m. The shooter’s condition is unknown at this time and it is unclear if there are any other victims.

A 7News crew at the scene saw at least one person helped from the home by law enforcement shortly before the standoff ended.

“[I] was having lunch on the table in there and then I heard gunshots. Then the cops came flying down the street and then more cops came and then more cops came and they were trying to get in the house over there and I think they broke the door down. And they fired at least 50 shots, maybe more,” a witness told 7News. “We ran inside into the back bedroom. Sound was just continuous gunfire. I’m going to go hide in the house now before it happens again because I think the guy is still alive.”

Several roads remain blocked near the scene.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating the case.