Deputy thanks 2 black women he says paid for his meal, left note: ‘BLM but so does yours’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NEXSTAR) – A Tennessee sheriff’s deputy posted a photo on Facebook of a sweet note he says he received from two women at a Nashville restaurant.
Sumner County Deputy Jody McDowell was eating breakfast at a Cracker Barrel near the Nashville airport when the server told him someone had paid for his food, according to WTVF.
Deputy McDowell said they left him a note that read: “BLM But so does yours. Thank you for your service. Breakfast paid.”
Touched by the gesture, McDowell decided to thank them on social media, writing:
“I want to thank the two sweet black ladies who paid for my breakfast this morning. While waiting for a transport to be completed, I decided to have breakfast at a Cracker Barrel near the Nashville airport. I received this note from them.”
