Deputy who saved choking baby becomes her godfather 1 year later

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV/CNN)— It’s the 1-year anniversary of when a South Carolina deputy pulled over a speeding driver and saved a newborn’s life.

A 12-day-old baby girl was in the vehicle, choking to death.

Deputy William Kimbro performed CPR and got her breathing again.

He passed her off to medical personnel, but she didn’t leave his life.

It’s a day Kimbro will never forget.

“Today, one year ago, is the day that I met Ryleigh when I saved her life,” he said.

So, when the doorbell rang last night, Deputy Kimbro couldn’t wipe the smile away.

“Giving her a hug, and I look over her shoulder, and there’s Miss Ryleigh and her mom walking in. I said you got to be kidding me. You surprised me. You got me. And, they’re like, ‘Yes, we did,’” said Dep. Kimbro.

It’s not like he hasn’t seen her lately.

“On May 31st was Miss Ryleigh’s 1-year-old birthday, so she had her birthday, and it was just phenomenal. We went to the birthday. And, it was great,” said Dep. Kimbro.

Last week, Kimbro came bearing gifts. But this week, it was Ryleigh who had a surprise.

“I was finally able to scratch it off, and, underneath the scratcher, it says ‘Will you be my godfather?’ My jaw just dropped. And, I just had this look on her, on my face. And, I just looked at Ryleigh, who was sitting on her grandma’s lap. And, I just said, absolutely, yes, absolutely, and my wife got the same card,” said Kimbro.

The video simply tells the story here.

A family more that grateful for an officer.

An officer now becoming family.

All because of one day: June 11, 2019.

“What was the reason that I actually went down that street, you know? Because there were 5, 6, 7 other streets I could have gone down. You know what? As the saying goes, ‘God works in mysterious ways,’” said Kimbro.