ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR/WNCN) — An accidental fire at a Virginia bakery will still leave $2 million in damages.

Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived at Bimbo Bakeries at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday to heavy smoke and a fire that had been contained to a freezer inside the bakery, CBS 17’s sister station WFXR reported.

(Photo: Rhian Lowndes/WFXR) (Photo: Rhian Lowndes/WFXR)

As of 12:35 p.m. Thursday it was confirmed the cause of the fire stemmed from welding near the bakery.

Fire officials said three people were evaluated for minor injuries but not transported to the hospital. Additionally, no firefighter injuries were reported.

Fire Marshal’s report damages are estimated at $2 million.