Disney characters say tourists inappropriately touched them

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney World employees who portray Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck have filed incident reports with police, claiming they were inappropriately touched by tourists.
This follows the arrest of a man in November who was accused of groping a Disney princess.
The employee in the Mickey Mouse costume was taken to the hospital with a neck strain on Dec. 4 after a grandmother patted the character’s head. She told investigators she didn’t believe the woman intentionally hurt her.
Another tourist was accused of groping Minnie Mouse, and a woman in her 60s reached in Donald Duck’s costume and groped an employee’s chest.
