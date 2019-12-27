Disney characters say tourists inappropriately touched them

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2019, file photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Disney Plus says it hit more than 10 million sign-ups on its first day of launch, far exceeding expectations. Disney’s mix of Marvel and Star Wars movies and shows, classic animated films and new series appears to be a hit out of the gate after its launch on Tuesday, Nov. 12. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney World employees who portray Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck have filed incident reports with police, claiming they were inappropriately touched by tourists.

This follows the arrest of a man in November who was accused of groping a Disney princess.

The employee in the Mickey Mouse costume was taken to the hospital with a neck strain on Dec. 4 after a grandmother patted the character’s head. She told investigators she didn’t believe the woman intentionally hurt her.

Another tourist was accused of groping Minnie Mouse, and a woman in her 60s reached in Donald Duck’s costume and groped an employee’s chest.

