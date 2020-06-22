Disney outlines reopening plan for its 4 Florida theme parks

0RLANDO, Fla. (CBS NEWS) – As coronavirus cases spike in the Sunshine State, Disney has announced plans to reopen its theme parks in Florida.

Disney said its Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom theme parks at the Walt Disney Resort in Florida will begin a phased reopening on July 11 and its Epcot and Hollywood Studios parks are reopening on July 15.

Visitors will have their temperature checked prior to entry and everyone age 2 and up will be required to wear a face covering in all public areas, the company said. Anyone with a temperature over 100.4 degrees will not be allowed in the park, and neither will anyone in that person’s group.

Disney said to maintain social distancing, some attractions at “The Most Magical Place on Earth” will be temporarily paused in the initial reopening, including parades and nighttime spectaculars, character greetings and playgrounds. Guests can still meet Disney characters and performers, but in a way that will be mindful of health guidelines. Visiting more than one of the four parks per day, known as “park hopping,” won’t be allowed, Disney said.

On Friday, the company said a new Disney Park Pass System will help manage attendance and give guests with a ticket or Annual Pass a way to plan ahead of their arrival. “Visitors will be required to make a reservation in advance for each park entry,” Disney said.

“[T]here will be plenty of magic for everyone to enjoy when Magic Kingdom Park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park open,” Disney said in a blog post.

Over the weekend, Disney detailed the various rides families can enjoy when the parks reopen next month. For example, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Space Mountain and Pirates of the Caribbean will reopen at the Magic Kingdom Park, while Kilimanjaro Safaris, Expedition Everest — Legend of the Forbidden Mountain and Avatar Flight of Passage will be reopened at Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park .

Musical groups will also return to the Walt Disney Resort, including the Main Street Philharmonic at Magic Kingdom Park.

Disney said its food and wine festival at Epcot will take place when that park reopens in mid-July. Last week, the company announced its 2020 Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party was canceled.

The Walt Disney Resort was among many Orlando-area theme parks that closed in mid-March when the coronavirus started spreading through the U.S. Universal Orlando and SeaWorld reopened earlier in June.

