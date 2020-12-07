Display stolen from town’s Christmas Park in ‘despicable act,’ SC police say

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (WSPA/WNCN) — Williamston Police say the public helped them recover a stolen display from the town’s Christmas park.

The police department posted images of a suspect vehicle Sunday morning and said “this was a very despicable act to rob children of the opportunity to enjoy the display.”

The stolen display was an inflatable fire truck with Santa driving. The car in the surveillance photos appeared to be a white Jeep Grand Cherokee.

On Monday afternoon, police posted a photo of the recovered display item and thanked people for their help.

“To our community we want to say ‘Thank You.’ Your diligence and keen observations have resulted in the recovery of the Fire Department Santa. Through your tips, our investigative unit and patrol officers were able to bring back this vital part of our Christmas Park.”

Police did not identify who stole the display, but said “appropriate actions will be taken against those who perpetrated this theft.”