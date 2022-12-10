DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Two women who worked as correctional officers in Darlington County have been accused of misconduct in office and possession of marijuana, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Eunisha Campbell, 21, and Jade Scarborough, 27, were arrested Wednesday and released on bonds totaling more than $5,600 each, according to online records for the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

According to arrest warrants obtained by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Campbell and Scarborough had marijuana inside their vehicles in the parking at the jail on Oct. 6. They no longer work at the jail, SLED said.

SLED was asked to investigate by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Campbell was fired from her job at the Florence County Detention Center for “sub-standard performance and excessive absenteeism” on May 9 after being employed there for about a month, according to records obtained by News 13.

News 13 asked the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office if it was aware of Campbell’s firing at the time she was hired Aug. 29, and was told the detention center does its own hiring. She was fired from W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on Oct. 19.

News 13 has reached out to Darlington County Human Resources for more information.

Scarborough was both hired and fired the same days as Campbell, according to the records.