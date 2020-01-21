Dog attack leads to arrest of SC man on animal fighting, cruelty charges

YORK, S.C. (WBTV) – A York County man is facing 58 charges connected to a suspected dog fighting ring that was discovered when a woman was attacked by a dog on the property.

Ronald Edward Faulkenberry, 38, is facing one count of animal fighting, eight counts of ill treatment of animals, eleven counts of violating the county restraint ordinance, eight counts of inadequate water, six counts of violating the county spay ordinance, and twelve counts each of violating the county’s shelter and rabies ordinances.

Investigators say they learned about the location on Sawmills Road after Faulkenberry’s 71-year-old great aunt, who owns the two properties, was attacked by a pit bull while trying to feed the dogs. According to a nurse who went by the scene, the victim was bitten in the leg. The official report her leg had a “major laceration.”

The nurse said she helped calm the victim as they waited for the paramedics to get there.

York County Animal Control seized 14 dogs from the property. Officers on scene said the dogs were improperly restrained and had little food and water.

There was also evidence of dog fighting, the report states, including a fighting pit, dog training sleds, “sticks used to separate dogs during the fight,” bite apparatuses, as well as “numerous dogs that appeared to to have scars consistent with dog fighting.”

Investigators also found a notebook containing “dog information” in a camper on that properties that Faulkenberry lives in, the report states.

Faulkenberry is being held in the York County Detention Center.

More headlines from CBS17.com: