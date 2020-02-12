Dog found abandoned and severely injured in SC leads to possible dog fighting investigation

South Carolina authorities believe a dog found with severe injuries may be connected to a dog fighting case. (Courtesy of the York County Sheriff’s Office via WBTV, Feb. 12, 2020)

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – The York County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information about a possible dog fighting case after a pit bull terrier was found abandoned with severe injuries.

The dog was found on Jan. 28 on the dirt road portion of Ratchford Road, near Alexander Love Highway. Deputies say the dog had bite wounds to the head, neck, and body, and needed emergency surgery.

The dog is now in stable condition and being cared for at a foster home during his recovery.

Investigators believe the dog could be tied to a possible dog fighting case.

Anyone with any information about animal fighting is urged to anonymously call Crime Stoppers of York County at 1-877-409-4321 or go online here.

