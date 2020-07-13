Dollywood: 3 people sent to hospital after ‘themed decoration’ falls, strikes them at the park

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Three people were transported to the hospital after an item used as “themed decoration” at Dollywood fell on them, according to a spokesperson.

A Dollywood spokesperson says it happened around 2 p.m. in the Wilderness Pass area of the park when the item fell and struck them while they were walking below. This was not a ride-related incident.

They were evaluated and stabilized by first responders and paramedics from the Dollywood Safety Department at the scene. They were transported to the hospital by ambulance and are in stable condition.

“Our prayers are with the patients and their families during this trying time,” said Dollywood in a statement.

The spokesperson says the park is cooperating with a routine incident investigation by the Pigeon Forge Police Department.

The Mystery Mine attraction is currently closed but the rest of the park remains open and operating.

