Dolphins found shot on Florida beaches; $20K reward offered

NAPLES, Fla. (WNCN) – A $20,000 reward is being offered after dolphins with stab or gunshot wounds were found on Florida beaches.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is offering the money after scientists found the body of a dolphin off the coast of Naples last week. That dolphin had been shot or stabbed, federal officials said.

Also last week, a separate group of scientists found a dolphin near Pensacola Beach that had been shot.

Federal officials said these incidents are not isolated.

In May 2019, a dolphin was found with a fatal puncture wound to its head off Captiva Island.

There have been four deaths this year alone and 29 since 2002.

The reward will be given to anyone who provides information that leads to a conviction.

