Driver attacked with ‘large pliers’ after road rage incident outside Tennessee Subway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested the woman suspected of attacking another driver with “large pliers” after a road rage incident outside of a Subway in MetroCenter earlier this year.

Metro police responded on April 29 to a crash involving two vehicles in the restaurant’s parking lot on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard at Athens Way.

A warrant states 24-year-old Zanterrea Burleson pulled in front of the other driver involved, blocking him in, then got out of her vehicle and attempted to pull his door open.

Burleson was unable to open the victim’s door, so she got back into her car and drove off, according to the police report.

Detectives said Burleson quickly returned and exited her vehicle with “large pliers” in her hand.

She used the pliers to bust out the driver’s side window of the victim’s car, shattering the glass, causing cuts to his face and arms, police said.

The victim reportedly threw the pliers at the victim’s vehicle, then drove off.

The warrant states the victim was able to video record the entire incident, allowing police to identify the attacker based on a temporary tag displayed on the car.

Burleson was arrested Wednesday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism. Her bond was set at $10,000.

A booking photo for Burleson was not immediately released by law enforcement.