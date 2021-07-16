Driver charged with murder after 2 killed in crash during Virginia police pursuit

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man faces murder charges after a crash that killed two people Thursday night during a police pursuit, police say.

It started on the interstate just before 6:10 p.m. Police say a dark-colored two-door coupe passed a police officer traveling at a high rate of speed in the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 just before the Greenbrier Parkway exit.

Officers attempted to stop the driver for reckless driving as the car began to travel southbound down Greenbrier Parkway. However, the car continued toward the intersection of Greenbrier Parkway and Crossways Boulevard.

After turning right on Crossways Boulevard, the driver struck a four-door Honda sedan in the intersection of Jarman Road.

Police say two people in the Honda died — one at the scene and another at a hospital. Two others were injured.

The driver fled on foot after the crash but was apprehended in the 600 block of Jarman Road. He was identified on Friday morning as 23-year-old Ishmell Seymore, of Chesapeake. He’s been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, felony eluding and felony hit and run.

The incident remains under investigation.